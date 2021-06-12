Head to Head Review: Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) versus Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII)

Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII) and Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Forum Merger III and Kandi Technologies Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger III N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A Kandi Technologies Group $76.92 million 6.23 -$10.39 million ($0.19) -33.47

Kandi Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than Forum Merger III.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Forum Merger III and Kandi Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forum Merger III 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kandi Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Forum Merger III currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.28%. Given Forum Merger III’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Forum Merger III is more favorable than Kandi Technologies Group.

Profitability

This table compares Forum Merger III and Kandi Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger III N/A N/A N/A Kandi Technologies Group -17.59% -4.88% -3.64%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.6% of Forum Merger III shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Forum Merger III beats Kandi Technologies Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Forum Merger III Company Profile

Forum Merger III Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. develops, produces, and distributes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other auto parts. The company was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Jinhua, the People's Republic of China.

