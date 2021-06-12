Head to Head Survey: Fisker (FSR) & Its Rivals

Fisker (NYSE: FSR) is one of 51 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Fisker to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Fisker alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fisker and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 1 2 8 0 2.64 Fisker Competitors 917 2285 2602 147 2.33

Fisker currently has a consensus price target of $26.36, indicating a potential upside of 41.44%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 2.65%. Given Fisker’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fisker is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fisker and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker N/A -$130.00 million -46.60 Fisker Competitors $52.36 billion $1.86 billion 36.21

Fisker’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Fisker has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker’s peers have a beta of 1.47, indicating that their average share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker N/A -9.62% -5.76% Fisker Competitors -421.80% 2.25% -0.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.1% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 46.6% of Fisker shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fisker peers beat Fisker on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc. focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.