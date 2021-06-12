Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,248 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMN. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,544,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 495.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,302,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,387,000 after acquiring an additional 630,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,182,000 after acquiring an additional 353,242 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1,127.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 247,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,867,000 after acquiring an additional 227,775 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $125.33 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $65.86 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. On average, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $1,751,956.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529 in the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.23.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

