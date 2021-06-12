Heartland Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 152,804 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.39% of Park Aerospace worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,135,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,452,000 after acquiring an additional 142,145 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 767,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after buying an additional 19,760 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 661,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after buying an additional 183,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after buying an additional 138,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 326,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Park Aerospace from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE:PKE opened at $15.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $314.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $15.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%.

Park Aerospace Profile

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

