Heartland Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.93% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVLG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the first quarter worth about $48,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVLG stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.25 million, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.83.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $220.89 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

