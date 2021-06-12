Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys 15,320 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.36% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,036,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,617,000 after purchasing an additional 246,228 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 17.2% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 46,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 43.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

SWM stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $50.78.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 7.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.