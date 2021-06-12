Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys 87,245 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,245 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 1.37% of Quantum worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QMCO stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25. Quantum Co. has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quantum Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quantum news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $149,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 291,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 8,077 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $57,750.55. Insiders have sold 46,221 shares of company stock valued at $348,721 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QMCO shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Quantum in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Quantum in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

