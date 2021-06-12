Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 158,802 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,392,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.35% of Granite Construction at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 595.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 126,106 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter worth $859,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 101.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 32,764 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter worth $104,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GVA opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.54. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $42.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.54.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $945.57 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

GVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

