Heartland Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 30,308 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 1.28% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 49,968 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,975,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,758,000 after buying an additional 61,464 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 334.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 29,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter worth about $10,126,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

MPAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of MPAA opened at $23.30 on Friday. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.00 million, a PE ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.