Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $6.54 Million Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,208 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Heartland Express worth $6,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTLD opened at $17.81 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.56.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.45 million. Equities analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

