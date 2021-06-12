Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $6.71 Million Stock Holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,475 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.46% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $6,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HY. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 301.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,856,000 after purchasing an additional 136,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,375,000 after buying an additional 105,675 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,942,000. THB Asset Management increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 148,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after buying an additional 36,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 511.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 34,131 shares in the last quarter. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $73.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.97. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.16. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $102.17.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $732.20 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 0.99%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, VP Gregory Breier sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $186,202.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,813.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

