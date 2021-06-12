Heartland Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,696 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 2.58% of DSP Group worth $7,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of DSP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in DSP Group by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in DSP Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in DSP Group by 1,347.7% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in DSP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DSPG opened at $16.21 on Friday. DSP Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $18.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.92.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. Equities analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

