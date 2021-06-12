Heartland Advisors Inc. Invests $6.42 Million in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 189,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 1.62% of Powell Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Powell Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Powell Industries by 120.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 95,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $35.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.34 million, a P/E ratio of 70.02 and a beta of 1.29. Powell Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $37.28.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $118.72 million during the quarter. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.28%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

