Heartland Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,144 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,585,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,376,000 after purchasing an additional 142,230 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,034 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,188,000 after purchasing an additional 87,934 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,989,000 after purchasing an additional 51,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Shares of HLT stock opened at $128.61 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.83 and a 1 year high of $132.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.96. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.