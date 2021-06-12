Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases 49,297 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,297 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of EVERTEC worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 4.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,655,000 after purchasing an additional 154,633 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 202,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 17,340 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

In other news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 24,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $963,826.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,812.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,791.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $44.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.94. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $44.50.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $139.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.41 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 47.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.14.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.