Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 19,777 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,777 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Lincoln Electric worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 35.2% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 153,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,602,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,419,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 53.2% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 35,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,974 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LECO. Barclays increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $128.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.96 and a 1-year high of $136.04.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.16%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.