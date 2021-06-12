Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 29,893 Shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,893 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 1.27% of Triple-S Management worth $7,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triple-S Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triple-S Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 117.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GTS opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $583.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18. Triple-S Management Co. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $28.84.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). Triple-S Management had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

