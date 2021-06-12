Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 41,602 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,602 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of TreeHouse Foods worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period.

THS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $614,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

THS opened at $49.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.21. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 59.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

