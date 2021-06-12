Heartland Advisors Inc. Takes $5.95 Million Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 179,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,949,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of Tootsie Roll Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 49.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 28.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

NYSE:TR opened at $34.71 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $58.98. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.38.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.