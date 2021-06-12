Heartland Advisors Inc. Takes $6.43 Million Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 395,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Primo Water as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,509,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 112,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 773,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRMW has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of PRMW opened at $17.69 on Friday. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 39,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $672,864.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,485,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,264,578.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 27,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $456,840.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,352,358 shares in the company, valued at $22,868,373.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,365,450 shares of company stock worth $23,578,550 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

