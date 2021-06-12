Heartland Advisors Inc. Takes $7.70 Million Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,704,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of The Aaron’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in The Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Community Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Aaron’s by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Aaron’s by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in The Aaron’s by 19.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 399,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Aaron’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.10. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.02.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.63 million. The Aaron’s’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This is a boost from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

About The Aaron’s

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

