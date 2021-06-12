Heartland Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,894 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Sensient Technologies worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 171,414 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $891,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 15,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $88.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.95. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $48.25 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.89 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.91%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $99,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

