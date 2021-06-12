Hedget Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $10.99 million and $348,689.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hedget has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hedget coin can currently be purchased for about $6.27 or 0.00017485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00061391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00022144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $284.43 or 0.00792878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,991.18 or 0.08338167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00086436 BTC.

Hedget Profile

HGET is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

