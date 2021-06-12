HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Update

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 325,800 shares, an increase of 249.2% from the May 13th total of 93,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,086.0 days.
HeidelbergCement stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 785. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $100.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.12.
HeidelbergCement Company Profile
