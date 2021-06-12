HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Update

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 325,800 shares, an increase of 249.2% from the May 13th total of 93,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,086.0 days.

HeidelbergCement stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 785. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $100.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.12.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

