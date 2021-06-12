Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $213.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HELE shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,419,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth about $700,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HELE opened at $227.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.20. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $169.43 and a 1 year high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.57. The company had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

