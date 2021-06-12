Helical (LON:HLCL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Helical plc (LON:HLCL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 444.50 ($5.81). Helical shares last traded at GBX 438 ($5.72), with a volume of 46,838 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Helical in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 430.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £531.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Helical’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. Helical’s dividend payout ratio is 0.60%.

Helical Company Profile (LON:HLCL)

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

