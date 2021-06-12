Helix Market Cap Reaches $130,916.38 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last week, Helix has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Helix has a total market cap of $130,916.38 and $16.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helix coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00025868 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006133 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000824 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001517 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002524 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000060 BTC.

HLIX is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 33,467,011 coins and its circulating supply is 33,341,182 coins. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

