Helix Market Cap Tops $142,027.02 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 12th. One Helix coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Helix has a total market capitalization of $142,027.02 and approximately $59.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Helix has traded up 44.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00026417 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000694 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001506 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002364 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 33,467,011 coins and its circulating supply is 33,341,182 coins. The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

