Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Short Interest Update

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of HLTOY opened at $8.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.08. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $8.99.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, TELEKOM ROMANIA, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, and ICT services; and international carrier and TV production services.

