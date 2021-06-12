Helpico Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.00 (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last seven days, Helpico has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Helpico coin can now be purchased for about $0.0557 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges. Helpico has a total market capitalization of $1,315.59 and $6.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058238 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00174703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00195280 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.90 or 0.01098782 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,022.01 or 1.00229994 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Helpico Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io

Buying and Selling Helpico

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helpico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

