Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,004 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Henry Schein worth $11,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 1,087.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

HSIC stock opened at $78.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.25 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.41.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $176,655.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,809.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,103,833.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

