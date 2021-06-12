Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRI. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Herc stock opened at $106.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Herc has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $117.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.00.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.60 million. Herc had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Herc will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Herc news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $861,111.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,791 shares of company stock worth $4,067,818 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRI. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Herc by 2,797.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,173,000 after buying an additional 716,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,818,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Herc in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,302,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter valued at $10,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

