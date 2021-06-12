Heritage Trust Co Sells 499 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Heritage Trust Co lessened its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,522 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $4,525,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,528 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 395 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $240.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.42. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $171.27 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised their target price on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,875,961 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

