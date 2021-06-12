Heritage Trust Co Trims Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $541.26 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $395.41 and a 12 month high of $541.85. The company has a market cap of $258.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.80.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

