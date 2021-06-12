Hermez Network (HEZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $634,301.00

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 12th. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $19.49 million and approximately $634,301.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.15 or 0.00011855 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00060254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00022378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.28 or 0.00784079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,897.17 or 0.08282038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00086931 BTC.

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io . The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

