HEROcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $48,354.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 12th. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $48,354.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

