Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock Holdings Cut by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hess were worth $6,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $89.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $90.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.43 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is -34.13%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hess from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.12.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 120,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $9,478,512.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,660 shares in the company, valued at $15,675,306.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 831,660 shares of company stock valued at $66,399,755. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

