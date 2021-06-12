Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,885 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 435,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 17,453 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 785,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 112,533 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $17,048,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $2,551,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at $445,162.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 683,675 shares of company stock worth $11,110,631 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

