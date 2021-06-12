HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HEXO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.02). HEXO reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HEXO.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 190.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.46 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HEXO shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC raised shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on HEXO from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in HEXO in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HEXO in the first quarter worth $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HEXO during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in HEXO during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in HEXO by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HEXO traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,344,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,698,087. The stock has a market cap of $971.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34. HEXO has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $11.04.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

