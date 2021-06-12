HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 1,501 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $1,407,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 41.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after acquiring an additional 53,748 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 884,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,671,000 after buying an additional 45,312 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in GoDaddy by 13.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in GoDaddy by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $82.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.92. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $93.75.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.
In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
GoDaddy Company Profile
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
