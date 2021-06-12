HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 1,501 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $1,407,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 41.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after acquiring an additional 53,748 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 884,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,671,000 after buying an additional 45,312 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in GoDaddy by 13.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in GoDaddy by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $82.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.92. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

