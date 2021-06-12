HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $55.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.89. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $56.20.

