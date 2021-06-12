HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:UJUL)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:UJUL) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,783 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 4.35% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July in the 4th quarter valued at $915,000. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July by 10.7% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:UJUL opened at $26.92 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.87.

