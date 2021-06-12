HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,677 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $753,583,000 after purchasing an additional 193,432 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,096,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,070,000 after acquiring an additional 154,648 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,883,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 569,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,922,000 after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares during the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total transaction of $561,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total transaction of $128,360.00. Insiders sold 207,773 shares of company stock worth $27,002,127 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG opened at $124.89 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.73 and a fifty-two week high of $141.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $14.00 per share. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

