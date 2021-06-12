HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,088 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 41.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 217.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $60.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.89. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $162.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.71.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.53.

In other news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 23,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $1,433,585.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $5,106,070.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 76,818 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $4,645,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,026 shares of company stock valued at $14,561,773 in the last ninety days. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

