HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 83.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,037 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 526.5% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.86. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.69.

