HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in PTK Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PTK)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PTK Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PTK) by 190.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,495 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.73% of PTK Acquisition worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in PTK Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,560,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTK stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. PTK Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.91.

PTK Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

