HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,262 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the first quarter worth approximately $540,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 700,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,841,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in MEDNAX in the 1st quarter valued at $1,670,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,731,000 after acquiring an additional 705,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,488,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

MEDNAX stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.15. MEDNAX, Inc. has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.16.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $446.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

