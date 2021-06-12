HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 264.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,293,000 after purchasing an additional 68,621 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,490,000 after acquiring an additional 55,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,427,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,422,000 after acquiring an additional 24,301 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 616,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.44.

NYSE COR opened at $133.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 92.66%.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $217,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $48,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,053,261. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

