HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.0% during the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,566 shares of company stock valued at $800,263. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $191.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a current ratio of 280.52. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $85.40 and a one year high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. Equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 105.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

