HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMB. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $92,000.

SMB stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.06. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $18.21.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

